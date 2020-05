INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a deadly crash on I-465 Friday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-465 Westbound near I-65 around 7:45 p.m. At least one person is dead after the crash.

The left three lanes of I-465 Westbound are closed by I-65 while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.