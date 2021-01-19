Police investigate deadly crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly three vehicle crash.

The IMPD said the crash happened in the 6700 block of West Washington Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved two cars and a truck.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said one male was killed in the crash. Two other people were treated and released from the scene.

Due to the crash, the area of West Washington Street ay Sigsbee Street by the crash is expected to be closed for the next 2-3 hours.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.