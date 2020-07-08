Woman killed in domestic incident on Indy’s east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue in a residential area near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 16th Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell us they believe this was a domestic incident. The have a man in custody, and investigators are speaking with witnesses.