Police investigate deadly shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a person died following a shooting on I-65 in Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department contacted the Indiana State Police regarding the shooting. An initial investigation indicates someone in another vehicle shot into the vehicle where the victim was a passenger. The victim was driven to the hospital where they died a short time later.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who was driving in the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.