Police investigate woman’s death on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after they found a woman dead on Indy’s west side Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were sent to the 5000 block of Brandywine Court just after 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive. When EMS arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Police believe foul play is involved in the woman’s death. The person of interest also lived at the residence and is a suspect in an ongoing investigation in another state. The case is believed to be domestic in nature.

Police were interviewing neighbors in the area and gathering evidence. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.