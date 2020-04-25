Police investigate reported shooting inside Kokomo Walmart

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a reported shooting inside a Walmart Saturday.

The Kokomo Police Department said the shooting investigation is happening inside the Walmart in the 1900 block of East Markland.

Police say there was a confrontation that escalated between individuals near the front of the store. One of the men involved was apparently shot. He was flown to an Indianapolis area for treatment.

Police were able to round up three men that they believe were involved in the shooting. They were being questioned as of the time of this report.