CAMBY, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting in Camby.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 9200 block of Camby Road.

Police tell us one person was shot and is in serious but stable condition.

We do not know the circumstances of this shooting at this time.

Photo of shooting in Camby courtesy of Ryan Liggett

