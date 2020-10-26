Police investigate shooting near IU’s Memorial Stadium

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, IUPD tweeted that a shooting west of Dunn Street and Varsity Lane is under investigation.

Police say there is no continuing threat in the area.

“Resume normal routine,” reads a follow up tweet from campus law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.