KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teen girl.

Police responded to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 Block of East Walnut Street.

A 17-year-old girl had been shot. Police tell us medics transported her to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Police tell us this investigation is in the initial stages, and it’s unclear if there is a suspect or a motive.