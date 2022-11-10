UPDATE: The victim has died.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street.

Officers responded to the area around 11:45 Thursday morning and discovered an adult with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS.