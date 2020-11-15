Police investigate shooting on northeast side

The scene at Montery Road where 1 person was critically shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s northeast side has left one man injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of Montery Road, in the area of Mitthoeffer Road and E. 42nd Street.

Police say the victim was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was later reported to be in stable condition.

At this time, no further information is known as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated if more information is released.