Police investigate shooting outside Target on Indy’s west side

News

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was wounded in a shooting on the city’s west side Friday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened outside a Target located in the 6900 block of West 38th Street. This is right by the onramp for I-465. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

