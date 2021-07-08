Police investigating after 3 people robbed at gunpoint in Greenwood neighborhood

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Police in Greenwood are investigating after three people were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 7, police were called to a gas station in the 2100 block of Sheek Road on a report of a robbery. The incident reportedly happened just before 2 a.m.

The victims told police they were robbed at gunpoint in the gazebo at a neighborhood park off of Central Park Blvd. They were reportedly at the gazebo because their car had broken down on the way to Shelbyville, and they were waiting for a ride. The car was parked at the gas station and they informed the convenience store clerk they would need to leave it there overnight.

They told police two men came up to them and put a gun in their faces and demanded their things. Among the stolen items were a wallet, phone, a silver chain and a backpack containing a PlayStation 4 and accessories.

The suspects then left the gazebo on foot and the victims left the area. One of the victims told police the suspects both had guns – one of them a Glock 19 – and face coverings. One was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident.