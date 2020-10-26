Police investigating after Anderson woman killed in shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday evening.

APD said they were called to the 1400 block of Forkner St. on October 25th around 8:27 p.m. and found an Anderson woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, several witnesses were interviewed in connection to the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said another investigative lead has developed that detectives are following up on.

Anyone with information about this shooting they are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 765.648.6730 or Crime Stoppers at 765.649.8310.