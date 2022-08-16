SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday.

The Shelbyville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating a battery incident that happened on August 12 at Horseshoe Racing and Casino. A man was found in the stables with injuries consistent with a battery.

The department said they do not know if the trainer is employed by the track or is an outside trainer. The man is cooperating with the investigation.

We reached out to the track and casino for a comment. They replied saying they cannot comment on a pending investigation.

“At this time we cannot comment on a pending investigation and are referring all questions to the Shelbyville Police Department.”

The department said the investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.