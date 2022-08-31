FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning.

The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded.

Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime scene technicians responded and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The department believes the two people found dead are the only individuals directly involved in this incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Robbie Ruble at (317) 595-3319.