Police investigating after person critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s north side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s north side left two people wounded, one critically Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolis Police Department said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 86th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shortly afterward, a person walked into a hospital suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police did not immediately have a condition on that individual.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News