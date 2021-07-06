Police investigating after person critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s north side left two people wounded, one critically Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolis Police Department said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 86th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Shortly afterward, a person walked into a hospital suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police did not immediately have a condition on that individual.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.