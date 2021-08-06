Police investigating after man killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 8900 block of East 38th Street around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man outside the business with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was initially reported in critical condition. He has since died. The IMPD said they are talking to a person of interest in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.