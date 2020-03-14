Police investigating critical shooting at northeast side nightclub

A man was critically shot at Pure Passion nightclub early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a critical shooting at a nightclub on the city’s northeast side.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gun-shot wound at Pure Passion Show Club on the 3800 block of North Post Road.

The man was transported by medics to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.