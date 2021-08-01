Police investigating deadly double shooting on Indy’s east side

The scene of a deadly double shooting on 35th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s east side that has claimed two lives.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of E. 35th Street.

Police say officers on scene located two people with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

No additional information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This deadly shooting continues a violent weekend in Indianapolis that saw five people shot outside a funeral home Saturday and one person killed in a shooting early Sunday.

This story will be updated once more information have been gathered.