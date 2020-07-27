Police investigating deadly shooting in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Cumberland on Sunday evening.

According to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of East New York Street at the Knoll Ridge Townhomes and Apartments.

Police say the victim is a male in his 20s and that the shooting is being treated as a homicide.

No additional information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).