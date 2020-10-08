Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of E. 30th Street and Keystone Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The department said officers patrolling the area found a car accident with a man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds inside. IEMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“This is a large scene there’s a lot of people behind me,” Officer William Young said. This area of 30th and Keystone is a heavily traveled area, there’s a lot of commercial property as well as a lot of homes in this area.”

The IMPD said the death is Indianapolis’s 153rd intentional homicide of the year, officially tying the intentional homicide record.

“We’re losing our young men and women at a rate throughout this country that is unacceptable. It is unacceptable,” Officer Young said.

The department says it is important for the community to come together to learn how to resolve conflict without picking up a gun and firing at someone.

Even with meeting the intentional homicide record, Officer Young says Indianapolis is safe.

“I know tons of people in this community who live in this neighborhood. This city is safe. Our police department will work hand-in-hand with the community, our admin is working hand in hand with the community”

The department encourages anyone that was in the area around 6:30 p.m. that heard or saw anything to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

“Even if you heard something and it didn’t stand well with you, you might not think it’s important but every piece of information that we receive is important,” Officer Young said.

Officer Young says every piece of information they get is extremely important.