Police investigating elaborate fraud scheme in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Danville and Pittsboro are working together to investigate a fraud scheme that has cost residents more than $5,000 over three cases.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said the fraud involves a scammer claiming to be with their local bank’s fraud unit. The scammer advised that the victim may have fraudulent activity on their account.

The scam continues with the caller saying someone was trying to open an Apple Pay account, with an access code sent via text to their phone. The department says the scammer attempts to get the code, saying they will stop the transaction.

However, the whole exchange is an elaborate scheme. The department says the scammers use the Apple Pay accounts to buy gift cards and other items from locations across the north east side of Indianapolis.

The departments are working to identify suspects that they captured in surveillance footage. They also believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward and believe the scammers will continue to target people in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the department’s tip line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.