Police investigating after 2 men shot in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 20 block of North Pennsylvania Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Police believe there was an altercation outside a liquor store that turned into a fight between two people that were shot.

When police arrived, they found two men that were hit by bullets. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims was last listed in critical condition. While police originally thought the other victim only sustained a graze wound, they have since learned he was penetrated by a bullet. He was last listed in serious condition.