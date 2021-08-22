Juvenile girl shot on Indy’s far east side

The scene of the shooting on Belhaven Place.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile girl injured on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Belhaven Place in an apartment complex near Washington Square Mall.

Police say officers arrived on scene and discovered the girl suffering from a gunshot wound in her neck.

Police say the girl was transported to Riley Hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.