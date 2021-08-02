Police investigating shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near west side which has left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:48 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Alton Avenue.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This Monday shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend in Indianapolis that left five dead and several more injured in shootings across the city.

This story will be updated once more details have been gathered.