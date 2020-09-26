Police investigating shooting on near west side that left person critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Concord Street. When police arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.