Police issue Silver Alert for 29-year-old man missing from Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old man missing from Elkhart.

Corey L. Ellis is 6’2” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2002 Toyota Echo with a “Jesus is King” sign in the rear window and Indiana license plate 280AGE.

He is missing from Elkhart, which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 a.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his wherabouts, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.