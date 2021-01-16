Warrant issued for woman involved in April crash

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone County Superior Court II issued a warrant Friday following an investigation into a crash that resulted in serious injury.

The Zionsville Police Department said the warrant comes after a multijurisdictional investigation into an April 20 crash between Mary Villanueva and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Villanueva faces charges of:

causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more

operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

operating a vehicle w/ alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or More

operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication – endangers life of another.