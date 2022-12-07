JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County man faces charges after police say he tried to meet up with who he thought was a teenager.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in November 2022, Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry started messaging someone who he thought was 14 years old. The two agreed to meet Tuesday not far from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of the teenager, Perry was met with investigators from the sheriff’s office who arrested him on preliminary charges of child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor and patronizing a prostitute. The office said elements of those crimes were met during the course of the investigation.

“Investigators from both the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department continue to work to protect the children in Johnson County,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess. “I commend them for their work in these types of cases.”

As of the time of this report, Perry was being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond.