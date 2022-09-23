KOKOMO — A Kokomo man faces charges after a year-long investigation into child sexual abuse material.

The Kokomo Police Department said the investigation into Matthew Powell started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped them off in March 2021. The tip was generated by Kik Messenger and included three videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

An investigation into the videos determined Powell as the Kik user who is suspected of transmitting the content.

Police got a search warrant for his property on September 6. The department said officers seized a cell phone that had evidence of child sexual abuse material. Powell was already incarcerated at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on an unrelated charge.

Powell faces charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at (765) 456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. Anyone with information about child sexual abuse material or child exploitation is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-567.