GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses.

The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses.

Clark-Pleasant Schools had one of the buses involved in the crash. Five students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

School officials say a vehicle made a U-turn, causing the vehicle in front of the bus to come to an abrupt stop and its bus hit the other vehicle in the rear. The bus driver and bus aide were taken to the hospital for observation.



Hummer involved in hit and run (Photos//Greenwood Police Department)

Franklin Schools had the other bus that was involved in the crash. Officials say there were two students on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about the Hummer, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.