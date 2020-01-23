Police find missing 10-year-old Indianapolis girl

UPDATE: IMPD said the missing child has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a girl who got off the school bus but never made it home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the 10-year-oldwent missing in the 2200 block of Bisquay Square around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.

Urban Search and Rescue along with all on-duty IMPD emergency response group officers were dispatched to the area to help with the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3811 or the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160.