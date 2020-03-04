Police looking for help finding missing Indy man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Eugene Phelps left his home Sunday and had not been seen or heard from since. The department said Phelps recently had medical issues and may need medical assistance.

Phelps is a 41-year-old man. He is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Phelps’ whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or IMPD Dispatch at 317-327-3811.