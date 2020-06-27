Police looking for help finding missing teenager believed to be with boyfriend

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Ana Pinkston was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday leaving her grandparents’ house. A witness told police they saw her getting into a vehicle with her 21-year-old boyfriend Collin Kelty.

Pinkston’s grandparents filed a runaway/missing person report Friday. Police believe the pair may have left the Sullivan/Vigo County area on Friday evening. They are looking for help finding their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or call 911.