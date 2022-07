GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police Officers are looking for your help finding a runaway girl.

The Greenfield Police Department said they are looking for help finding Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan. She is a 12-year-old girl. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The department said Duncan is known to frequent Riley Park and pool.

Anyone with information about where Butterflyzeola Nicole Dream Duncan may be located is asked to call 317-477-4400.