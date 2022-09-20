INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

FOX59 previously reported the crash left 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey dead. He was walking along Shadeland Avenue when he was hit. It was the first of three deadly hit-and-runs police investigated that weekend.

Police are looking for a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro in connection with the hit-and-run crash. They say the vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision.

Stock photo of the vehicle (Photo//IMPD)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.