Police looking for help identifying DeKalb County burglary suspects

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. -- Police are looking for help identifying two people they believe are responsible for a burglary in December.

The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened on December 23 at the Oasis Tavern in Saint Joe, Indiana.

An investigation into the burglary indicates that two suspects entered the tavern shortly after midnight after the tavern was closed. Surveillance video shows the two suspects in a pickup truck walk up and enter the main entrance without force.

The suspects removed a large safe from an office area, along with other items. The department said the investigation also indicates the suspects may have ties to the Paulding County, Ohio area.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity, or with other information about the investigation, is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or CrimeStoppers at 260-927-4811.