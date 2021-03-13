Police looking for inmate who ran from custody after work release confrontation

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for a man who they say ran away from detainment Friday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the county’s work release facility around 10 p.m. Saturday after Enod S. Page III was injured in a confrontation with work release officers.

Deputies took Page to the hospital to be checked out. After being medically cleared, the department said Page was handcuffed and escorted to a transport vehicle where he ran away from officers. Page was able to evade officers after hopping a fence.

The department said Page is not considered to be a danger to public. However, he has a long criminal history, including resisting and battering law-enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (765) 646-9285.