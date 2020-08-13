Police looking for leads in critical shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was critically shot on the near east side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were dispatched to the intersection of Michigan and Rural Street on a report of a person shot.

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound to the body.

Medics transported the male victim to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and they have very little suspect information. Investigators hope to find some leads through security camera videos in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

