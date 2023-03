INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a man who went missing Thursday.

IMPD said 60-year-old George Lewis is a 5’7″ 200-pound man who is bald and has hazel eyes. He was last seen on Thursday in the 1600 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

The department noted that Lewis has been diagnosed with dementia and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.