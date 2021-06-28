Police looking for missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for public help in locating a missing woman.

Teresa Person, 69, was last seen Monday morning at her home in the 5100 block of Hillsboro Drive wearing a black jacket, blue scrubs style pants and black/pink colored Jordan shoes. She’s described as 5’4″ and 110 pounds with gray hair and a black wig. She has brown eyes.

Detectives believe Person suffers from dementia and has poor mobility.



If you encounter her, police say to assess her mental and medical needs and notify the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317.327.6160. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).