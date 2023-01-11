PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.

The Plainfield Police Department said Gina Gary was reported missing Wednesday morning from the area of Mill Run Apartments. A neighbor may have seen her around 2:30 a.m.

Gary is a 59-year-old white woman. She is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Police do not know what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

The department said Gary takes frequent walks so they are not sure where she might have gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.