Police make arrest in 2019 homicide case in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man.

The Kokomo Police Department said 31-year-old Kamoria Clark was arrested in Indianapolis on Friday on an outstanding warrant related to the case.

The arrest comes after police investigated the shooting death of 38-year-old Zachariah Aguilar in July 2019. Officer initially responded to the 1500 block of North McCann to respond to a reported accidental shooting.

When police arrived, they found Aguilar suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police determined he did not accidentally shoot himself after an investigation into the shooting.

Clark was arrested on one count of reckless homicide. However, the case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.