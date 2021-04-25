Police: Man arrested after leaving explosive device outside Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A 50-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device and causing a fire outside the Terre Haute Police Department.

Curtis T. Hogan of Terre Haute was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of a destructive device and attempted arson. He was being held without bond.

A small fire was found around 12:41 a.m. Saturday outside the station and officers found a gas container converted into an improvised explosive device, police said.

No one was injured.

Police said Hogan was identified after authorities posted information on social media with surveillance photos. In one of the photos, a man can be seen holding what appears to be a red gasoline container.

“We received an overwhelming number of tips which ultimately led to this man’s arrest,” police said on Facebook. “We are grateful to work for such a supportive community.”