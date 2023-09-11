INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man accused of slashing the tires of more than 20 vehicles at a senior living facility on Indy’s west side.

According to an IMPD incident report, officers were called to the 200 block of Welcome Way Boulevard West Drive just before 6 a.m. Sunday after residents reported the act of vandalism.

The address points to NeighborCare of Chapel Hill, an “independent living community” for seniors.

A caller told dispatchers that a man was going through the parking lot flattening tires. Police located the man and arrested him.

The 35-year-old suspect faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief, according to the report.

The case remains under investigation.