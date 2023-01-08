BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone’s hair without permission.

The Bloomington Police Department said the incident started at 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when the unidentified 32-year-old man reportedly asked 36-year-old Ryan Johnson if he could touch Johnson’s hair.

Johnson responded by telling the man no. However, police say the man told them that he touched Johnson’s hair anyway.

The men then went their separate ways until a few hours later when they crossed paths again in the alley on the 200 block of S. College Ave. The man reported that Johnson bumped into him, and he immediately began feeling pain in his abdomen. This was when he lifted his shirt and realized that he had been stabbed.

The man then proceeded to ask a bystander to contact the police for him. The bystander that called 911 reported to officers that he had seen a man matching the description of the suspect walking east in the alley with a knife.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage from the area and also from the bar where Johnson was located on video prior to the stabbing. Johnson was identified by an employee of the bar where he was seen walking east in the alley just prior to the stabbing.

One week later. Johnson was found in a vehicle near the intersection of Country Club Drive and S. Madison St. Officers stopped the vehicle and Johnson was taken into custody for an interview, then later to the Monroe County Jail, where he faces the following preliminary charges:

attempted murder

aggravated battery

battery with a deadly weapon