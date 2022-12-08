WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a boy said a man tried to abduct him while he was riding his bike.

The Westfield Police Department said the report came in around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The boy said he was riding his bike near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass when a man approached and grabbed his arm.

The boy said the suspect was a white man in his 30s. He was around 6’2″ tall and had a slender build, bald head, and red goatee. The department said the boy reported the man was wearing black and gray pants, a black coat, sunglasses, and a dangling cross earring.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was described as a 2009-2018 two-door black Dodge Ram. It was dirty with silver rims and a scrape on the driver’s door.

Police are now asking anyone living in the Maple Knoll addition with outdoor cameras or video doorbells to review any recordings. They hope someone captured this incident, suspect, or vehicle between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Police are also conducting additional patrols in and around the neighborhoods and bus stops. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 317-804-3238.