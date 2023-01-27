JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — What started as state police arresting a man wanted out of Harrison County resulted in the man facing additional charges.

The Indiana State Police said troopers were investigating the whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Miller, who was wanted out of Harrison County for possession of methamphetamine. During the investigation, the troopers tracked Miller to an apartment building.

Troopers saw Miller get out of a taxi in the parking lot, so they went to approach him. The Indiana State Police said after they identified themselves, Miller ran away into the apartment.

Once in the apartment, the Indiana State Police said troopers saw Miller lock himself in the bedroom, but a woman opened the door to get out, leaving an infant behind.

Troopers were eventually able to get Miller to surrender after he locked himself in the bathroom. The Indiana State Police said troopers discovered evidence that Miller was trying to destroy evidence while he was in the bathroom.

While searching the bathroom, the Indiana State Police said troopers recovered several open plastic baggies from inside the toilet. The baggies and water inside the toilet contained a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Evidence recovered from the toilet (Photo//Indiana State Police)

Miller was booked in the Clark County Jail on the initial warrant and on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Obstruction of justice

Neglect of a dependent

Resisting law enforcement