Police: Indianapolis man who suffered medical emergency critically injured after car rolls over his head

INDIANAPOLIS – Police believe a man found unresponsive late Monday night may have suffered a medical emergency.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers responded to the 6700 block of Dusk Court just before midnight. Police initially reported that the incident appeared to be a shooting.

Further investigation showed a man suffered from injuries after experiencing a medical emergency while driving home. He pulled into his driveway and hit his garage. He then tried to reverse the vehicle.

Police believe he may have suffered another medical emergency, leading him to fall after exiting the vehicle. The car was still in gear, police said, and rolled over his head.

IMPD said the man was taken to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.